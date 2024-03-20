Manjummel Boys grosses Rs 200 cr in box office

CHENNAI: Manjummel Boys, the recent Malayalam release has shown no signs of slowing down at the box office as it has successfully soared to the prestigious Rs 200 crore club.

Premiered in theatres on February 22, the survival thriller has etched its name as the highest-grossing Mollywood production, surpassing the previous record set by 2018: Everyone is a Hero (2023), which has established itself as the top-grossing Malayalam film of its time in 2023. Directed by Chidambaram S Poduval, Manjummel Boys is based on the real life incident involving a group of men from Ernakulam, Kerala.

The ensemble cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese and Ganapathi, among others. Bankrolled by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir and Shawn Antony, the film has various references to Kamal Haasan and is centred around a group of friends visiting a cave, where the actor’s iconic film Guna was shot.