Manisha Koirala meets 'Indian' co-star Kamal Haasan, calls him 'one of the brilliant minds'

MUMBAI: "Heeramandi" star Manisha Koirala on Sunday shared a picture with her "Indian" co-star Kamal Haasan, whom she described as one of the brilliant minds she had an opportunity to work with.

Haasan was recently in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film "Indian 2: Zero Tolerance", the sequel to the 1996 film "Indian".

Koirala, who also worked with the Tamil star in 2001's "Aalavandhan" ("Abhay") and "Mumbai Xpress" (2005), posted their photograph on her Instagram page.

"One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with..books and films n now fashion is his world. He recommended amazing books which stretches one’s mind & soul..his unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago..

"His cinematic understanding is unparalleled.. I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours..thank you @ikamalhaasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!! #fangirl #brilliantactor #oneofakind (sic)" she wrote.

In a previous post, Koirala said she watched "Kalki 2898 AD", which features Haasan in the role of the main antagonist Supreme Yaskin. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the star-studded sci-fi epic has earned Rs 415 crore globally since its release on Thursday.

"Watched #kalki #lovedthefilm #moviedayout,” she captioned her Instagram Story.

S Shankar's "Indian 2", titled "Hindustani 2" in Hindi, is slated to be released on July 12. It will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth.