Manish shares glimpse from Day 2 venue of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

JAMNAGAR: Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday shared a few glimpses from the Day 2 venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Taking to Instagram, Malhotra shared a string of pictures that he captioned, "Creative Indian Artistry in #jamnagar at its Finest under the guidance of Mrs Nita Ambani."

Filled with vitality, flowers, and gentle tones, the venue emanates a surreal and captivating atmosphere.

One of the pictures features elephant-shaped door handles while the walls could be seen adorned with hand-painted peacocks and monkeys. All other rooms at the venue are designed with floral patterns.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields arrived to attend the three-day lavish celebrations.

The guests are still making their way to attend the wedding festivities. Prior to Pop sensation Rihanna's performance on Day 1, the huge pre-wedding celebrations began with a magnificent drone show.

Several inside pictures and videos from the first day of the grand event went viral on social media.