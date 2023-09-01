Manish Malhotra ventures into production, promises to nurture different artistic voices

NEW DELHI: Fashion designer, couturier, and costume stylist Manish Malhotra on Friday announced the launch of his own production house, saying that it will nurture different artistic voices from all over India.

Taking to social media, Manish shared a poster bearing the news. Along with it he wrote: "Ever since my childhood there's a certain calling i've had for clothes, colours and films. I was fascinated by fabrics, textures and music and watched every film wide eyed longing to be a part of Indian Cinema one day. The fascination with clothes grew me to becoming a costume designer and then to starting my Label after many years."

"Today after gratifying three decades of being in the movies I Present to you STAGE5 Production .. A company that will nurture different artistic voices from all over and take pride in the diversity of stories, collaborating with directors, writers, artist who are not only talented but also have a unique new vision .. @stage5production," added Manish.

Varun Dhawan dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Kriti Sanon said: "Congratulations Manishhhhh! You've been talking about this for so long! Wishing u a great new chapter."

Karan Johar said: "Congratulations Manish!!!!!! An exciting new journey begins!!!" Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Wohoooo Congratulations my darling @manishmalhotra05 .. here's to to #upwardsandonwards."

Kareena wrote: "So so happy for you my darling Manu love you.. youuu the bestest", Janhvi said: "So proud of you M!!! And so so excited for the sparkling stories you're going to bring to us. This is going to be amazing."

Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Shamita Shetty and Vaani Kapoor wrote "Congratulations".

Manish Malhotra, whose production house is called 'Stage 5 Production', is known for redefining and modernising how actors look in Indian films. The recipient of several awards, Manish rose to prominence for his elaborate work in cinema with Bollywood, Telugu, Tamil, Hollywood, Television, and the fashion industry.

He also won the 'Best Costume Design' award in 1996 for the movie 'Rangeela'. The romantic comedy film written, directed and produced by Ram Gopal Varma, stars Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff. He is the first costume designer to be feted with the honour for Best Costume Design thereby changing the course for artform in the field of Hindi cinema.