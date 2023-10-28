Manav Gohil dives into 90's TV drama era, explores its cinematic impact

NEW DELHI: Actor Manav Gohil, who is all geared up for the release of his new show 'Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi’, has opened up on how the television dramas made in the 90’s were powerful in their writing, and filmmakers used to actually take plots and concepts from TV shows to make cinema.

Manav is known for his work in shows like 'Kkusum', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' and 'Manshaa’. In the new show he will portray the role of a uniformed inspector for the first time in his career.

Talking to IANS, Manav spoke on his character, TV’s golden period, graph of the industry, trends, etc.

If he agrees that the late 90’s and early 2000s was the golden period for Indian television, Manav said: “Yes on the outset we can definitely conclude that the shows that were made in the 90s were so powerful in its writing, because it was one person who was making it, conceiving it, producing, directing and writing it.”

“So, films used to actually take plots and concepts from television to make cinema. Whereas, today we get references and mixtures of this and that film. I don’t want to use the term degeneration, but television has transformed, I can’t say evolved, but having said that ‘golden’ is something that we make of a show, when the right energies come together a show works,” he said.

The 'Remix' actor said: “Every year when you say this was a successful show, I am sure there must be something worthwhile the show has to offer. So, how we come together, the energies, the way it’s written, the heart with which they are making it, I see there the promise of ‘gold’ in a show lies.”

Manav has over two decades of showbiz journey.

Talking about the TV graph over the years, he said: “The graph did go down in between but now as I see the content, it is again coming of age and time.”

“The makers have become very involved, and their commitment to make good shows are very evident in their content. The show that I am doing right now, it’s template is not like TV. Neither it’s lightening and look is like TV nor it has a regular storyline, it’s pretty much a new wall game completely. So I think things are changing for the better,” he shared.

If shows like ‘Kkusum’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Kahani Terrii Merrii’ release on OTT now, will they be able to connect with the audience today?

Manav said: “Maybe not with the youth, because it might have a repeat value for some, as it might remind them of their times, but the youth I am not sure, because the youth have moved on to more progressive, and different kinds of content these days.”

“They might still work on OTT’s, but I am not sure if the same content will be consumed by the youth today. Because it’s two decades back, and there is at least one generation leap, and the generational change will not be able to accept the kind of content that was made 20 years ago,” he said.

Opening up about his character in ‘Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi’, Manav added: “I am playing this character of Ankush, he is an honest, straightforward, anti-corruption type of cop. And I think this kind of person would be extremely disciplined in his personal life.”

“I can relate to this disciplinary part of Ankush, but yeah he is pretty constrained, restricted, not very emotional, not a very laugh out loud kind of a person. That’s not who I am,” he concluded.

The show is a riveting tale of a daughter's quest to find and unite with her father, entering a world with hidden secrets and entangled relationships that will turn her life upside down.

Featuring Maahi Bhadra, Sai Deodhar, Aamir Dalvi, and Manav, they breathe life into the captivating characters of the show, each exploring the multifaceted layers of human emotion and the eternal battle between good and evil.

It will premiere from October 30 on Sony.