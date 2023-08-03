Begin typing your search...

Malayalam TV and film actor Kailas Nath passes away

He was suffering from ill-health and had been in and out of hospitals for a while.

ByIANSIANS|3 Aug 2023 2:25 PM GMT
Kailas Nath

KOCHI: Popular TV and film actor Kailas Nath, who was ailing for a while, passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday said industry sources.

The 65 year old actor was more popular on the small screen, but he also acted in Malayalam films in supporting roles.

He was suffering from ill-health and had been in and out of hospitals for a while.

The last rites would be held on Friday.

IANS

