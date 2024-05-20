Malayalam film 'All We Imagine as Light' is first Indian feature to compete at Cannes in 30 years

CHENNAI: Directed by Payal Kapadia, 'All We Imagine as Light' is the first Indian film to compete at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 30 years for the main competition section. It will go up against 19 films including those by iconic filmmakers, Francis Ford Coppola, and Yorgos Lanthimos. 'All We Imagine as Light' is Payal Kapadia’s first venture into feature filmmaking.



'All We Imagine as Light' is the first Indian film to compete for top prize Palme d’Or since the 1994 'Swaham', also a Malayalam film, directed by Shaji N Karun.

The makers recently dropped the trailer of 'All We Imagine as Light' which shows the lives of two women, each navigating their own tumultuous journeys in the city of Mumbai. The film stars actors Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in prominent roles.

Previously, Hridhu has acted in Brinda master’s Tamil film 'Thugs'. He was also seen alongside Vijay Sethupathy in Santosh Sivan's 'Mumbaikar'. Hridhu has also played a crucial part in the Amazon Prime web series 'Crash Course'.

