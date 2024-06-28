Malayalam cinema's evergreen actress Jayabharathi turns 70

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the Malayalam film industry’s evergreen actresses Jayabharathi turned 70 on Friday.

In a career which spans over five decades, the veteran actress has acted in over 350 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telegu and Hindi.

She entered the Malayalam film industry at the young age of 13 in the late sixties and rose to stardom along with Sheela. She became one of the most popular actresses in the Malayalam film industry.

In her glittering career, she starred with veterans like Prem Nazir, Madhu, Jayan (who is her cousin), Vincent, Soman and the present-generation superstars Rajnikant and Kamal Haasan.

She has won two Kerala State awards for best actress and a national award as well.

She is known for her role in ‘Rathinirvedam’ and others.

At her peak, she married her fellow star known for villain roles - Sathar in 1979 but after eight years the couple split.

Later, she took an interest in dancing and performed at numerous temples. The actress is currently busy with her dancing schools in Kerala and in Tamil Nadu.