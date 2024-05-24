Malayalam actors' body polls: AMMA President Mohanlal not keen for second term?

KOCHI: With the Malayalam film industry gearing up to elect a new set of office bearers for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), reports have surfaced that superstar Mohanlal, the incumbent president of the actors' association, is "not keen for a second term".



Reports also suggested that AMMA General Secretary Edavela Babu, who has held various positions in the association, is also not willing to serve as an office-bearer.

The AMMA elections are held once in three years.

The elections will be held alongside the annual general body meeting of the association, which is scheduled to be held on June 30.

Filing of nominations begins on June 3.

The AMMA comprises around 506 members, of which around 120 members get a monthly dole of Rs 5,000 each.

Anyone not drawing a monthly pension is eligible to contest elections to the various posts ranging from the president to a member of the committee.