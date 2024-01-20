Malaika Arora narrates childhood hurdles in rented home: It was very difficult

MUMBAI: Model and actress Malaika Arora, who is currently seen as the judge on the show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ took a stroll down the memory lane, and reflected on her childhood spent in a rented house, sharing insights into the challenges of those early days.



Malaika, who was born in Thane, Maharashtra, moved to Chembur with sister and actress Amrita Arora, and their mother, after her parents separated.

In the new episode of the celebrity dance reality show, wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, along with her choreographer Bharat Ghare, delivered a performance to the song ‘Jo Bheji Thi Duaa’, sung by Arijit Singh, Nandini Srikar, and Shekhar Ravjiani from the 2012 political thriller ‘Shanghai’, starring Emraan Hashmi.

Their performance conveyed a powerful message shedding light on the plight of construction workers who tirelessly build homes for others but find themselves without a home of their own.

After Sangeeta’s performance, Malaika broke down into tears, and expressed: “I remember we used to live in a rented house. We didn't have our own house, I mean, as far back as I can remember, we lived in a rented house. We often joke that we lived in a matchbox during our childhood. I remember how small the house was.”

“If we walked around, it seemed like someone might get hurt. It was very, very difficult; so obviously, the first thing I wanted to do when I could afford it, after saving up a bit of money, was to buy a house. And, I wanted to tell my mum about it,” she said.

Moved by the performance, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ fame dancer said: “The concept was absolutely amazing, I love it. I'm sure many people would have various interpretations of this concept, but the way you presented it was such a beautiful interpretation. Sangeeta, you are a natural actress. There's an actress within you.”

“The way you started with your dialogue, the way you were cleaning your hands on your dress, those small details – you are a born actress. I don't think you realise it, but, during this Jhalak journey, an actress has emerged within you. I believe, if a film is ever made, you should be the one to act. You are a brilliant actress. You dance, you emote, you act – it's amazing,” added Malaika.

