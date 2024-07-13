Makers unveil glimpse of Jayam Ravi’s ‘Brother’

CHENNAI: The team of actor Jayam Ravi’s ‘Brother’ unveiled a glimpse of the film on Saturday.

Billed as a family drama, Rajesh M is helming the film.

Sharing the on X, makers wrote, " @actor_jayamravi's #Brother Satellite & Digital rights acquired by @ZeeTamil & @ZEE5Tamil [sic].”



Bankrolled by Screen Scene, Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead.

The 38-second glimpse video features the lead pair gazing romantically at each other with a soulful background score.

The makers also shared that satellite and OTT rights for the film are bought by Zee Tamil and Zee5 respectively.

The cast also includes Bhumika Chawla, Saranya Ponvannan, and VTV Ganesh, among others. Vivekanand Santhosam handles the cinematography, and Ashish Joseph is looking after the editing. Harris Jayaraj is composing the music.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi has Genie, directed by debutant Arjunan Jr. Bankrolled by Vels Film International, Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Wamiqa Gabbi are part of the cast.

The actor is also currently awaiting the release of Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi.