Makers to unveil title look of Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film on July 12

CHENNAI: Bankrolled by Passion Studios and The Route, actor Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film will be directed by Nithilan Saminathan of Kurangu Bommai fame.

The production house shared a video of the actor’s journey in the film industry from playing roles in the background, to being the lead in blockbuster films. Passion Studios tweeted, “Super elated & proud to associate with extraordinary, impeccable talent @VijaySethuOffl for his 50th film Directed by @Dir_ Nithilan !! Glad to join hands with @TheRoute one more time, for the prestigious project - #VJS50 #MakkalSelvan50 @Sudhans2017 @Jagadishbliss,” (sic).

The title look of the film will be released on July 12, at 6 pm. Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy will be producing VJS 50. The makers will announce other updates about the film in the upcoming days.