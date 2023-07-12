Begin typing your search...

Makers to unveil title look of Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film on July 12

Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy will be producing VJS 50.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 July 2023 8:53 PM GMT
Makers to unveil title look of Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film on July 12
CHENNAI: Bankrolled by Passion Studios and The Route, actor Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film will be directed by Nithilan Saminathan of Kurangu Bommai fame.

The production house shared a video of the actor’s journey in the film industry from playing roles in the background, to being the lead in blockbuster films. Passion Studios tweeted, “Super elated & proud to associate with extraordinary, impeccable talent @VijaySethuOffl for his 50th film Directed by @Dir_ Nithilan !! Glad to join hands with @TheRoute one more time, for the prestigious project - #VJS50 #MakkalSelvan50 @Sudhans2017 @Jagadishbliss,” (sic).

The title look of the film will be released on July 12, at 6 pm. Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy will be producing VJS 50. The makers will announce other updates about the film in the upcoming days.

CinemaVijay SethupathiVijay Sethupathi’s 50th filmVJS 50Nithilan Saminathan
DTNEXT Bureau

