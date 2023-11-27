Makers share BTS clip of Kannur Squad

CHENNAI: As Mammootty’s film Kathaal – The Core is doing rounds at the box office, the actor’s production handle has shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the climax scene from his previous film, Kannur Squad. The clip showcases the meticulous details for the scene which in fact was improvised.

The video posted on X by Mammootty Kampany showed a lot of improvisation regarding the car scene. The sequence involved the police car taking a 360 degree turn without any editing while simultaneously being assaulted by a mob.

Typical action sequences involve a lot of editing, which was supposed to be done for this scene as well as a mobster enters the car window as it takes a massive turn. However, instead of using CGI or any editing the whole sequence was improvised on the spot. Fire and metal rods were used for the scene, which saw an actor jumping directly into the car window as it took a turn.

This scene is considered the film’s biggest point before the action climax happened. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.