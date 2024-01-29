Makers of Kavin’s Star introduce Aaditi Pohankar as Jimikky

CHENNAI: After the success of Dada, Kavin is all set for the release of his next film, Star. Written and directed by Elan of Pyaar Prema Kadhal fame, the film also features Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan, Lal and Geetha Kailasam.

On Sunday, the makers introduced Aaditi’s character Jimikky through a glimpse video. In the clip, the actor can be seen standing on a seashore and enjoying the waves of the beach. Star is produced by BVSN Prasad and Sreenidhi Sagar, under the banners Rise East Entertainment and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film. On the occasion of Superstar Rajinikanth’s birthday last year, the team released the first single, College Superstar, whose lyrics are penned by Madhan Karky. Touted to be romantic drama, the film has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K and Pradeep E Raghav is handing the cuts.