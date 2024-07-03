Make-up artists share Amitabh Bachchan's stunning transformation for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's transformation into Ashwatthama for Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' is receiving widespread praise from fans and the industry. Meanwhile, several make-up artists dropped behind-the-scenes pictures showing Amitabh Bachchan's dramatic transformation for his role in the film.

Da MakeUp Lab's official Instagram handle posted pictures of the actor, captioning them, "Behold the transformation of Amitabh Bachchan Sir into Ashwatthama: a timeless legend brought to life by a legendary actor."

Just a couple of days back, make-up artist Karandeep Singh also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of 'Kalki 2898 AD.' He wrote, "Congratulations to the whole team of Kalki for a mind-blasting opening. We hope you all liked the look of Sir Amitabh Bachchan, designed by Preetisheel and set makeup executed by me. Here are some detailed shots of his look and behind the scenes."

Earlier on Wednesday, Ranveer Singh posted his review of the movie praising the entire team, including wife, Deepika Padukone. Ranveer began his review by saying, "Kalki 2898 @kalki2898ad - a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema."



Congratulating director, Nag Ashwin, he wrote, "Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! @nag_ashwin," and went on to praise Prabhas as well as Kamal Haasan, mentioning, "Rebel Star rocks! @actorprabhas Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! @ikamalhaasan."

When talking about Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Ashwatthama in the film, Ranveer said, "And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me... you just can't miss this! @amitabhbachchan." Ranveer then expressed his admiration for his wife Deepika Padukone's performance as Sumathi. He wrote, "As for my baby @deepikapadukone ... You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you."



Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner. On Sunday night, Big B stepped out to watch the movie with his son Abhishek and friends. Taking to his blog, Big B shared a series of pictures from the movie date with his son Abhishek and friends.

He also revealed that he watched 'Kalki' for the first time in theatres since its release. He headed for a late-night show on Sunday. In the photos, the father-son duo seems to enjoy the movie.

"A Sunday of Sundays .. the well wishers at GOJ and then to Kalki with some friends to see on big screen .. seeing film for first time ..Had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress .." he wrote on his blog. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

