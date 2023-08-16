Madonna announces rescheduled ‘celebration’ tour dates after health scare

LOS ANGELES: The Queen of Pop, Madonna, who turned 65 on Wednesday, gave the best gift to her fans on her birthday. Live Nation announced a slew of rescheduled dates for the North American leg of Madonna's Celebration Tour. The announcement came several weeks after Madonna was hospitalised for a bacterial infection, US-based news portal People reported.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s debut album, the tour will kick off in London in October and will end in Mexico in April 2024, with the North American leg beginning Dec. 13 in Brooklyn.

“Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts a few shows noted below will be canceled,” Live Nation announced in a press release. “Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future.” The previously scheduled shows that have been cancelled and will be refunded are July 27 in Tulsa, December 22 in Nashville, January 15 in San Francisco, January 18 in Las Vegas, and January 20 in Phoenix.

On June 28, Madonna's long time manager Guy Oseary confirmed her health scare. "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary said in the Instagram post.