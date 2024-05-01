'Madly obsessed' Ananya Panday drops picture of her 'baby jaan' Riot

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday on Wednesday introduced the world to her new furry friend -- her pet dog 'Riot', calling it the 'cutest little boy'.

The 'Gehraiyaan' actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the dog, leaving the fans in awe of its cuteness.

The first snap shows Ananya holding the little dog in her arms, while she smiles for the lens. There are some pictures of the dog playing with the toys in Ananya's house.

The last picture features the dog sleeping next to Ananya, under a blanket.

The post was captioned: "Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - 'RIOT'... he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed. PS. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page."

Ananya's bestie Shanaya Kapoor commented: "I'm a Massi". Malaika Arora wrote: "adorable". Maheep Kapoor said: "too cute".

Meanwhile, she was last seen in the movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', directed by Arjun Varain Singh, written by Arjun, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Ananya next has 'Call Me Bae', 'Control', and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair' in the pipeline.