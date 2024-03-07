'Madgaon Express': Nora brings electrifying moves in teaser of first track 'Baby Bring It On'

MUMBAI: Building more excitement among the fans, makers of the much-awaited comedy 'Madgaon Express' are all set to unveil their first track 'Baby Bring It On'.

Kunal Kemmu has donned a director's hat with the film 'Madgaon Express', which stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal treated fans with the teaser video and caption it, "The track is set. Jump on the energy expression with #BabyBringItOn, arriving at full speed tomorrow. Stay tuned. Baby bring it on."

Song featuring Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. Nora with Divyenndu, Avinash and others set the dance floor on fire. As soon as the teaser was shared, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "This song's energy." Another user commented, "Excited for this movie omg." "Marathi superhit song remake," another comment read. On Tuesday, makers unveiled the trailer. Taking to Instagram, Kunal treated fans to its trailer and captioned the post as, "Yeh train ab seedhe theatres pe rukegi. #MadgaonExpressTrailer out now."

The trailer shows how three childhood friends, Pinku, Aayush, and Dodo (portrayed by Pratik, Avinash, and Divyenndu) embark on a much-anticipated maiden adventure trip to Goa. Contrary to their expectations, however, their trip takes a surprising turn with unexpected twists. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

In an official release, the makers said 'Madgaon Express' unfolds as a comedy involving three childhood friends, who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. This marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in the light-hearted film. In August 2022, Khemu announced his directorial debut via Instagram post.

"Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," he had written.

'Madgaon Express' is all set to hit theatres on March 22.