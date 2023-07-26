'Made in Heaven 2' release date unveiled, check out

MUMBAI: Mark your calendar! The second season of 'Made in Heaven' is all set to be released soon. On Wednesday, the makers announced that 'Made in Heaven 2' will be out on August 10.

The update has left fans excited. "Woaaah finally," a social media user commented. "Can't wait," another one wrote. The show returns with cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz reprising their roles and features new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the 7-episode series will be stream on Prime Video.



Sharing their love for the project, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Show Creators, said,"Made in Heaven holds a special place in our hearts as it’s a true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning and we are very proud of that.

The second season of Made In Heaven, delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community. Made in Heaven reflects the lives of upscale modern India, and is narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings and recurring social prejudices.

Our hope is that the latest one is received with as much love as the last.” “Through season two of Made in Heaven, we aimed to dive deep into the lives of its characters and examine the aspirations, struggles, and dreams that are often overshadowed by the grandeur of the Great Indian weddings. It looks closely at what transpires behind the scenes of lavish weddings and gives us a thought-provoking overview. Can’t wait for the return of our International Emmy Nominated series on 10th August," said Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Media & Entertainment.

'Made In Heaven' is a story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies.