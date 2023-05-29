Love the challenge to mould myself into different characters: Maniesh on Rafuchakkar

MUMBAI: TV presenter, comedian and actor Maniesh Paul opened up on donning five different looks in his OTT debut project, 'Rafuchakkar'. He plays a con artist in the web show.

Talking about the show, Maniesh said, "After 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Rafuchakkar' feels the right step as an actor. I love the challenge to push my boundaries and mould myself into different characters. And I have been fortunate enough to experiment with five characters in one for Rafuchakkar especially as it marks my digital debut as well."

Maniesh is seen slipping into numerous personas for the character, from a distinguishing moustache wearing a turban to a suave and sassy man with grey hair and beard.

He further expressed his gratitude towards the makers and added, "Special shout-out to the makers for instilling their faith in me to play a role so drastically different from my personality. It has been a wonderful experience, from going through a series of combinations and experiments for every look to the interesting process of actually slipping into them, I felt like I lived ages and lives in just one show."

The teaser for Jio Studios' 'Rafuchakkar' was recently released, offering a sneak view into the world of deception, presented by Maniesh, and piqued the audience's attention for the fun-filled and exhilarating show. Directed by Ritam Shrivastava, 'Rafuchakkar' stars Maniesh Paul in the leading role along with Priya Bapat and others.