'Love Sex aur Dhokha 2' new motion poster out, film to release on this date

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Love Sex aur Dhokha 2' on Thursday unveiled a motion poster of their film.

Taking to Instagram, production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the motion poster that they captioned, "Today is the leap day of the leap year....you can jump to conclusions! #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas on 19th April."

Bold, exposing, and fascinating, the poster is well-adorned with social media icons all over that offers a more comprehensive glimpse of the film's theme that talks about the presence of social media in our lives

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee 'LSD 2' is all set to hit the theatres on April 19.

Earlier the film was slated to hit the theatres on February 16.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee, arrived at the 'Bigg Boss 16' house to cast for the sequel of their film and reportedly, the contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been roped in as the leading lady of the sequel.