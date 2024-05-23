'Love in Vietnam' first look poster unveiled at Cannes

FRANCE: The first look of Omung Kumar's production debut 'Love in Vietnam' was recently unveiled at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. This India-Vietnam collaboration stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur along with popular Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan.

Taking to Instagram, Avneet also shared the first look of the film with her fans on social media.

"Proud to launch the first look of '#LoveInVietnam' at Cannes![?] This is the first India-Vietnam collaboration and I couldn't be happier sharing this with you all," she wrote.

Rahhat Shah Kazmi has directed 'Love in Vietnam', which is based on the bestseller Madonna In A Fur Coat.

During the poster unveiling of 'Love in Vietnam' at Cannes, Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, producer Captain Rahul Bali, and co-producers Tariq Khan and Zeba Sajid were present.

The film is supported by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, and Vietnam Airlines.

Meanwhile, recently, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hosted the first-ever Bharat Parva, an evening to celebrate the rich culture, cuisine and handicrafts of India along with Indian cinema at the French Riviera.

The event organised by NFDC in association with FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was a resounding success, with Cannes delegates fully immersed in the evening's exceptional performances and the delightful array of fusion cuisine, a release said.

Over 250 delegates attended the evening that showcased Indian culture, cuisine and cinema at the global platform.The event also saw the unveiling of posters for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the save-the-date poster for the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju and Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf inaugurated Bharat Pavillion on May 15. Chairperson of National Film and Video Foundation (South Africa) Tholoana Rose Ncheke, Director of Films Department Christian Jeune, and filmmaker Richie Mehta, among many others, also attended the inauguration.

Bharat Pavilion is being organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with industry partner, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry at Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Hosted each year at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India, Bharat's participation is spearheaded by the National Film Development Corporation as the nodal agency and FICCI as the industry partner.

The pavilion marks India's continued commitment to showcasing its rich cinematic heritage and fostering international collaborations with the global film fraternity. Many states/UTs like Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra among others are present representing India at Cannes Film Market this year.