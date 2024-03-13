’Love Adhura’ stars Karan, Erica take Mumbai Metro as they head for fan meetup

MUMBAI: Actors Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes, who have shared the screen in the romantic thriller 'Love Adhura', on Wednesday, were spotted travelling in a metro train in Mumbai, as they were heading towards a fan meetup.

Directed by Tanveer Bookwala, the series which was released on March 13, unfolds a passionate love story entangled in deceit and mystery.

The visuals features Karan wearing a graphic printed shirt, and blue cargo jeans. His look was rounded off with sunglasses, and shoes.

Erica, on the other hand, looked pretty in a white knee-length dress. She opted for black boots to complete the outfit of the day.

The video shows Karan saying to paparazzi: "Aaj madam (Erica) ninja bani hui hain," leaving everyone laughing. Erica jokingly said: "All ready to kick ass."

The duo can be seen having fun conversation with paps while they are sitting inside the metro.

They were then seen distributing 'Love Adhura' printed T-shirts to the camerapersons.

In the show, Karan plays the role of Sumit, while Erica portrays Nandita. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the journey of Nandita and Sumit, two strangers who happen to meet by chance, fall in love, and get caught in a deadly cat-and-mouse chase.

It will take us through the dark secrets of their life, testing the limits of love, loyalty, and revenge.

The series is streaming on Amazon miniTV.