"Lion's final strike is always its mightiest": Sushmita describes her role in 'Aarya Antim Vaar'

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen, who is all set to come up with hit web series Aarya's final chapter titled 'Aarya Antim Vaar', got candid about her role.

In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

Sushmita's Aarya is synonymous with a lioness in the midst of battle. As she prepares for the ultimate showdown in 'Aarya Antim Vaar', the suspense lingers.

Talking about the same, Aarya Sareen a.k.a Sushmita Sen, said "A lion's final strike is always its mightiest, and that perfectly describes Aarya. She's strong, she's fierce, and she doesn't back down even when feeling weak or wounded. Aarya is really pushed to her limits where she can either break or break out! While she faced challenges head-on before but this time when the odds started to get to her, her strength was really put to test. The overall emotions were honestly inspiring because everyone, from the cast to the crew, witnessed Aarya's transformation from a sheltered, protected person to a strong, determined woman who gets things done her way."

Recently, makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the web series.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Ek aakhri baar, Sherni karegi ek antim vaar. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - streaming from Feb 9th. #AaryaS3OnHotstar."

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Created and co-directed by the ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Antim Vaar ensemble cast including Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

The makers will bring the final chapter on February 9.