Lily Collins reveals how 'Emily in Paris' helped her overcome personal style struggles

WASHINGTON: Lily Collins has candidly shared how her role as Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris' has played a pivotal role in rediscovering her personal fashion sense.

In a recent interview reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the actress opened up about the transformative impact the character had on her style, revealing how it helped her overcome past struggles with self-expression.

Collins, who will soon be seen in the fourth season of the popular Netflix series, described a period in her life when she felt constrained by her wardrobe choices due to a previous relationship.

"I entered what I consider a 'dull period,' where I wore muted colours and avoided anything too bold or revealing," Collins recalled.

She explained that this shift stemmed from criticism she faced about her fashion choices, which led her to feel that taking up space with vibrant or voluminous clothing was undesirable.

The actress admitted that her experience with Emily Cooper allowed her to break free from those limitations.

"Emily, in a lovely way, takes up so much space. Mixing patterns and prints, textures, styles in a way that was foreign to me, I started to realise that I didn't have to be afraid of colour anymore," Collins said.

