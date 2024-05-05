Like The Da Vinci Code, Kabilan sets tone in Tamil with Aagol

CHENNAI: Kabilan Vairamuthu’s excitement level for each of his works can be easily gauged in his tone. When he first spoke with us for the release of his historical fiction Aagol he was brimming with confidence and joy. The novel that is set on the backdrop of the 1920 Perungamanallur riots against the British’s criminal tribe act went on to become a huge hit. But Kabilan makes it official and says, “Aagol has released in English too from May 1. What’s more special is that we have retained the Tamil title for the English version as well. This is like the cherry on top of the cake.”

Kabilan also tells us the reason as to why the team chose to go with the Tamil title for the English version. “It is a word from the second century. Aagol means how cattle is stolen when two kings are at war. The book deals with data theft as we had discussed earlier. So, people from other states and countries will be intrigued to know about the meaning behind the word,” he adds. On reading the book, we would realise that Aagol has the potential to be made as a film. “Yes, but I see novel as a novel. I see it as a voice. A book is relatively independent of the commercial aspects of a film. The story talks about digital feudalism, an issue that every country is going through currently. When the book reaches them, they can relate to it. Rupa Publications has published the content in English. With the help of Meera Ravishankar, who translated the book beautifully while maintaining the essence, and under the leadership of mystics write translation agency, Aagol has seen the light of the day in English too,” says the writer with a smile.

However, he is not ready to rest on the laurels and has already started working on the sequel to the novel. “Aagol 2 is in the making and the readers are in for more surprises,” he reveals and laughs when asked if he is planning this to be a Harry Potter series or The Da Vinci Code for the Tamil diaspora. I don’t know as of now. But the voice within Aagol is bigger than these titles you mentioned. Kabilan has taken a deep plunge into the novel as well as its characters. “I recently went on a recce near Theni, to a place called Puli Podavu, which means, Tiger cave. I did extensive research, which is in its final stages. I will start with Aagol 2 soon.”

On Sunday, Kabilan will be in Express Avenue for a book signing event. “Meeting the readers is a learning experience in itself as it enhances my perspective of a book. I will be interacting with readers of all ages on May 5,” he tells us.