Leo second single: Vijay-starrer's 'Badass' song to be out at 6 PM today

CHENNAI: The second single 'Badass' of Leo, starring Vijay, will be released at 6 PM on Thursday. The makers unveiled a glimpse video of the song at the stroke of midnight.

The song which goes like "Mr Leo Das is a badass" clearly hints at the link between Harold Das (Arjun) and Antony Das (Sanjay Dutt) who share a similar surname.

The film's first single 'Naa Ready' was released on June 22 coinciding with Vijay's birthday.

Leo is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Vijay, Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Mysskin, among others. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is the editor.

Leo would release worldwide on October 19, eyeing the Ayudha Pooja weekend.