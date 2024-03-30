Leigh Whannell's 'Wolf Man' delayed to January 2025

WASHINGTON: Makers of 'Wolf Man' has delayed its release by three months, and Leigh Whannell's directorial supernatural horror film will now open in theatres on January 17, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Universal Pictures is adjusting its plans for two upcoming horror titles from Blumhouse.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Wolf Man', which stars Christopher Abbott as a man whose family is stalked by a dangerous predator, was written and directed by Whannell. It was scheduled for a pre-Halloween release on October 25, 2024.

Wolf Man, which stars Julia Garner and formerly had Ryan Gosling linked to the starring role, is produced by Blumhouse and Motel Movies. The film that reimagines the iconic Universal monster is produced by Jason Blum, with executive producers Mel Turner, Bea Sequeira, Ken Kao, Whannell, and Gosling.

Universal also announced that Blumhouse's 'The Woman in the Yard', which was originally scheduled for a January 10, 2025, theatrical release, has been withdrawn from the schedule. A revised release date will be announced later by the studio.

'The Woman in the Yard' is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and stars Danielle Deadwyler. Sam Stefanak wrote the script for the original horror movie, but plot specifics are being kept under wraps.

Blum and Stephanie Allain are the producers of 'The Woman in the Yard', and Collet-Serra, Deadwyler, Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg, and James Moran are the executive producers.

In addition to his role in Yorgos Lanthimos' 2023 Oscar-winning feature 'Poor Things', Abbott appeared in Apple TV+'s 'The Crowded Room' and can be seen in Sony's forthcoming film Kraven the Hunter. Deadwyler -- who earned acclaim for her lead role in the 2022 drama 'Till' -- can be seen opposite Taron Egerton in Collet-Serra's Netflix thriller Carry-On, set to debut later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.