Legend Saravanan’s next with Durai Senthilkumar goes on floors

CHENNAI: Legend fame Saravanan’s next film with filmmaker Durai Senthilkumar is happening at a rapid pace. On Monday, the team officially announced the commencement of the yet-to-be-titled film. The actor and the filmmaker took to their respective social media handles to share the announcement with a few pictures. The rugged look of Saravanan from the recently-shared images shows his transformation for the film. The shooting will happen in Thirunelveli, Coimbatore and Hyderabad. Other details regarding the cast, crew and title of the film are kept under the wraps.

Durai Senthilkumar is known for his works in Garudan with Soori and Sasikumar, Ethir Neechal and Kaaki Sattai with Sivakarthikeyan. Saravanan made his acting debut with Legend in 2022. Helmed by JD and Jerry, the film featured music by Harris Jayaraj.