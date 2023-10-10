Lata Mangeshkar ji liked my version of Kuhu Kuhu: Khatija Rahman

CHENNAI: Khatija Rahman needs no introduction and her work in the music scene is a solid proof. Having started her playback singing journey with her father AR Rahman’s Puthiya Manidha from Enthiran, Khatija has sung several songs in Telugu and Hindi as well.

The singer collaborates with different bands across the world, advocating themes like women empowerment and non-violence. Her works include Ahimsa, Farishton, for which she received honourable mention at 2021 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards.

She was also a part of AR Rahman’s 2022 Tamil Anthem, Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye. Here she opens upon the album, her upcoming work and on the indie music scene. Excerpts from the interview:

Q: Kuhu Kuhu is a fitting tribute to Lata ji. Where did the journey begin?

When I released my single Farishton in 2020, Lata Mangeshkar ji spoke with me on a call and said that she liked the track. That’s where the journey of Kuhu Kuhu began and now it has all my favourite songs of Lata ji on it — Piya Tose Naina Laage Re, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Kuhu Kuhu Bole Koyaliya, Bekas Pe Karam and O Sajna.

Q: Tell us about the rehearsals that went into recording the album and the selection of five songs fitting into it.

Lata ji has sung so many incredible songs that it was difficult to choose from them. We had selected multiple songs but my dad (AR Rahman) encouraged me to pick a few songs that I liked the best. I’ve been practising these songs for a few years now.

There have been multiple recordings during this time period that ultimately led me to arrive at this stage where Kuhu Kuhu is ready, released and out in the world.

Q: Firdaus Orchestra has set great examples when it comes to women empowerment. Tell us about putting this project together with them?

The Firdaus Orchestra is an initiative of Expo City Dubai. It is an all-female ensemble (comprising 54 women instrumentalists from 26 nationalities) mentored by my father AR Rahman and supported by UAE Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO, Expo City Dubaiity.

It was incredible to collaborate with the Firdaus Orchestra, as they’re a world-class collective, and because I truly stand by the power of borderless creative synergies.

Q: We are equally excited for Minmini as well. Throw us some light on it.

Minmini has been a beautiful journey inside out for me. I would like to reserve my words until you all watch the film and hear the music. I need and welcome all your blessings and prayers.

Q: We would have loved to see Kuhu Kuhu in Tamil as well. Any Tamil albums in the making?

Well if you like this version of the album, we can definitely think about a Tamil one too.

Q: What is your take on the current indie music scene?

The current indie music scene is growing and it’s now easier for artistes to release their own songs without depending on a label.

One important thing I’ve noticed is that when anyone hires an indie artiste, they think they’re giving them an opportunity and don’t even compensate just because they’re an indie artiste. This definitely should change.