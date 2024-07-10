Lamorne Morris to star in Amazon's 'Spider-Noir' series with Nicolas Cage

WASHINGTON: Lamorne Morris is set to star alongside Nicolas Cage in the new live-action 'Spider-Man Noir' series on Amazon, according to Variety.

The show's description states it "tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero."

The series, now named 'Spider-Noir,' was officially ordered in May with Cage in the lead role. It will first air on MGM+'s linear channel in the U.S. before streaming globally on Amazon Prime Video, as per Variety.

Morris will play Robbie Robertson, a regular character in the series. Robertson is described as "Driven, hard-working, and won't take no for an answer. A dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York. He takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career."

Marvel fans will recognize Robertson from the 'Spider-Man' comics, where he is an editor at The Daily Bugle. He also appears in the comics mini-series 'Spider-Man Noir: Eyes Without a Face.'

Morris is best known for his role as Winston Bishop in the popular Fox comedy series 'New Girl,' which ran for seven seasons. Just recently, he appeared in Season 5 of the critically acclaimed FX series 'Fargo' and in the Hulu comedy 'Woke.' He has also been featured in shows like 'Ghosts' on CBS, 'Call Me Kat' on Fox, and 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' on Disney+. Upcoming projects include his role as Garrett Morris in the film 'SNL 1975' and the second season of Netflix's comedy series 'Unstable.'

He is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, The Lede Company, and Myman Greenspan.

'Spider-Noir' is created by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, who will also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. They developed the series with the "Into the Spider-Verse" team of Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who are also executive producers. Harry Bradbeer will executive produce and direct the first two episodes. Pascal will executive produce through Pascal Pictures. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, with Lord and Miller under an overall deal at Sony.

'Spider-Noir' is the second show announced under the partnership between Amazon and Sony to develop projects around Marvel characters connected to Spider-Man that Sony controls. The first, 'Silk: Spider Society,' was originally greenlit in 2022, but it was reported in May that the show would not move forward at Amazon.