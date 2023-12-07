Label action sequences are social, political statements: Jai

CHENNAI: Actor Jai, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released Tamil crime thriller show Label, has said that the action sequences in the series are strong social and political statements as they go beyond the scope of mere fight choreography.

The series, which marks director Arunraja Kamaraj’s digital debut, follows an intriguing journey of one man’s fight for justice. The show revolves around the two worlds of Chennai. The first world where one labels people with titles of criminal connotations for being born there, and the second, which guarantees people normalcy and respect.

Sharing how Label transformed his perception of action sequences, Jai said, “The action sequences in Label went beyond mere fight choreographies. There were strong social and political statements being made with each move.”

He further mentioned: “That is why, when I drove to the set on the fight scene days, I knew it wasn’t just about doing the stunts and perfecting the choreography; it was about immersing myself completely. Each fight scene demanded reading between the lines. This challenge has completely transformed my idea of enacting an action sequence.” Label, produced by Muthamizh Padaippagam streams on Disney+ Hotstar.