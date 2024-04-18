Kriti surprises fans with pics from Manish Malhotra's Namo Ghat show in Varanasi

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon on Thursday shared some 'divine' images along with Ranveer Singh from ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's recent fashion show at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The show, which was held on April 14, saw the two actors celebrating Indian craftsmanship as they donned traditional wear.

Offering a glimpse into the show, Kriti took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures, showcasing the 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress in a red lehenga.

The red choli adorned with silver-coloured flower motifs, paired with an orange and golden-bordered lehenga and dupatta, accentuated her look. She elegantly styled the dupatta on her head.

Complementing the ensemble with a subtle makeup look, highlighted by a red bindi, Kriti accessorised with a silver maang tika, matching earrings, and bangles adorned with gajra.

On the other hand, Ranveer donned a brown and golden sherwani.

The duo is giving striking poses for the cameras, as they shoot with the picturesque backdrop of the Namo Ghat.

Kriti captioned the post: "Soaked in our heritage... Surrounded by divinity... At Namo Ghat, Kashi."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti is basking on the success of her film ‘Crew’, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

She next has 'Do Patti' in her kitty.

Ranveer will reprise his role of Simmba in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again'. The film also stars his wife, Deepika Padukone, along with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer has 'Don 3' in the pipeline.