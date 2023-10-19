Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff shine in white outfits at 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born' event

MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff on Wednesday took part in the promotion event of their upcoming film 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born', twinning in white outfits.

Kriti exuded elegance with her look. For the occasion, she opted for a white outfit and elevated her look with minimal make-up. She accessorised her look with long white boots and a statement golden necklace.

Tiger, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and black pants.

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Tiger treated fans with an interesting teaser announcement post.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Duniya Badal ne ke liye duniya ko badalna padta hai ! Teaser out on the 27th#Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October#GanapathTeaserOn27thSept."

The video showcased Tiger Shroff standing atop the world pulling off a deadly stunt. He talked about how much he missed his fans and wondered if they'd been curious about his absence from the big screen.

He shared a sneak peek, offering fans a glimpse into the captivating futuristic world of 'Ganapath' that awaits them.

According to sources, Tiger took a risk and climbed an 80-storey building to shoot this thrilling video.

'Ganpath: A Hero is Born' marks the exciting collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of 'Ganapath' unveiled the film's new posters.

'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born' pledges a visual spectacle, blending high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.