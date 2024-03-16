Kriti Sanon says 'Crew' is not about any 'mudda' or 'bashing men'

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon, who is all geared up for the release of 'Crew', co-starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared the film is not about some 'mudda' or 'men bashing', but the audiences will witness that women can do comedy 'very well'.



The trailer of 'Crew' which was unveiled on Saturday gives a glimpse of what’s about to unfold in the female buddy comedy film as three air hostesses take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist.

During the trailer launch, Kriti said: "I think we always get to work with men mostly, and it was very very refreshing to actually work with women. Women who are so so talented, who I have admired for years. And I think we all look up to them for what they bring to the table, and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves, and how."

"And I think the way this film is written, the way these characters are, there is so much life, and so much chemistry between these three. And what people are loving, what I am hearing is the chemistry in general, and that's about the 'Crew'," shared Kriti, who was most recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

She further said: "I feel jab bhi koi women wali film aati hai, ladkiyan hain, to sab sochte hain serious hai bahut, ya fir kuch mudda hoga, ya koi men bashing hogi, and all that. So, isme esa kuch bhi nahi hai. You can see women can do comedy very very well. I really hope you all love it." (I feel, whenever a film featuring women or girls releases, everyone thinks it is very serious, or there will be some issue, or there will be men bashing, and all that. So there is nothing like that in this movie.)

The movie also has special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, ‘Crew’ is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29.