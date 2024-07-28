Kriti Sanon expresses gratitude for love, wishes on her birthday

MUMBAI: Overwhelmed with the love received on her birthday, actor Kriti Sanon expressed gratitude to her fans with a heartfelt note.

On Sunday afternoon, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for all your wishes. Dreams in my eyes. Love and gratitude in my heart."

She also shared a beautiful picture from her cake cutting ceremony. In the image, she can be seen making a wish. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and 'Crew'.

Speaking to ANI, Kriti shared about striking a chord with the audience with her role of robot Sifra.

"I feel that Sifra as a character has gotten a lot of love. I have personally felt it. Because wherever I've gone, whether it's been in India or even London, there are so many people who have come to me and told me that they want a picture with Sifra...once I was at the airport and there was a person who was letting me in for immigration...that person greeted me by calling me Sifra...So, I just feel that when you hear your character name being called out or when they recognize you as the character, sometimes more than as you, I think that is such a big win for any actor because it's very, very rare...That means that you've really touched a chord. I'm just super excited with all the love that's been poured in for Sifra," Kriti shared.

In the coming months, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Kajol in 'Do Patti'.