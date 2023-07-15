Kriti opens up on loving butterflies to explain production house's name

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, who has created a big wave of excitement with the announcement of her production house Blue Butterfly Films, has explained the real reason of her choosing this title.

Taking to social media, Kriti has shared a video of her journey, explaining and showing visuals of her high points so far, and also revealed how she has been using the 'blue butterfly' emoji since her debut.

Kriti also said that how she truly resonates with the title of her production house.

In the video, she said: "So why Blue Butterfly Films -- I do love butterflies and I do love the colour blue, it's there on my insta bio since ages, I use it in my captions, I use it when I write poetry. I think it signifies dreams, wings, flight, freedom, liberal, positivity, happiness all of it. I feel like a butterfly is beautiful but it starts off with you know, being a caterpillar, turning into a cocoon and then turning into a butterfly."

"It is a slow steady process and becoming the most beautiful version of yourself and I think my life on my journey has kind of been like that, I’ve learnt everything on the job, I’ve slowly gotten to where I am today, evolved into the person I am today," said the 'Shehzada’ actress.

"You have your struggles but you move on, you grow, you change and then you find the best, the most beautiful version of yourself and then you fly. So, that’s why it is blue butterfly,” added Kriti.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Ganapath - Part 1' and ‘The Crew’ starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Rajkummar Rao.