Kriti Kharbanda marks 15 years in cinema, shares heartfelt message, unheard story

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who is known for ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, ‘Karwaan’, ‘Housefull 4’ and others, has completed 15 years in cinema. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and penned a long note looking back at her journey.



She also shared an interesting story from the time when her Kannada film ‘Googly’ released.

The actress, who made her debut with the Telugu film 'Boni' in 2009, began her note as she wrote: "I've spent the last 15 years, pretty much the majority of my life, being an actor. What started out as a hobby, as a way to pay the bills and being recognised slowly grew into a passion! A passion that I didn't even know existed inside of me.”

She shared that during her journey, she grew as a human being and as an actor. Her deeper understanding of the business along the way brought more fascination with regard to the film industry for her.

He further mentioned: “Today as I mark 15 years of being an actor, I want to share a story with you. I used to run a boutique with my mum since my teenage years. We used to shop, design and spend a lot of time picking up fabrics and what not. So a few days after the release of my Kannada movie, ‘Googly’ we were out in a mall.”

When the actress entered the store everything was fine. As she exited she realised there were hundreds of people outside the store.

“I looked up and noticed people standing around the aisle and staring down at me. I didn't quite understand what was happening till the crowd started chanting ‘doctree doctree’. I couldn't believe my ears and my eyes! I was so overwhelmed, that I held my dad's arm and said, ‘parking main chalo pa, we need to leave’. That was the day I realised the power of cinema and our industry. I went from being a teenager, to an actor and eventually into a star all so quickly, I was afraid to blink. Soon after this, life changed,” she continued.

In these 15 years, the actress has worked with some of the biggest stars of Indian cinema like Pawan Kalyan, Yash and others. She made her foray into Bollywood with 'Raaz: The Reboot'.

The actress shared: “Today I want to take this opportunity to thank me. The younger, naive, trusting, passionate, brave me. I'm here because of her today, because she could have given up. I know she wanted to when things got hard, but she didn't. She kept going. And I want to thank me for today. I'm so proud of the person I've become and I wouldn't change a thing about me.”

“A big thank you to everyone who's been a part of this incredible journey. My family, my siblings, my husband and my friends, but most of all, the people who offered me work and believed in my talent, and the fans who kept me going with their love for me. Thank you for trusting me with entertaining you. Thank you for watching my movies and thank you for believing in me. Lots of love #kritikharbanda #15yearsofkritikharbanda", she concluded.