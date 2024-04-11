KJo partners with NTR Jr, Koratala Siva for Devara: Part 1; promises ‘mass hurricane’

MUMBAI: Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has partnered with the makers of the upcoming film Devara which stars NTR Jr. in the lead.

The director of the film Koratala Siva and NTR Jr. have joined forces with KJo and AA Films of Anil Thadani for the North India theatrical distribution of Devara: Part 1.

KJo took to his Instagram on Wednesday, and shared the film’s poster, and a picture with Koratala Siva, NTR Jr., Anil Thadani and Apoorva Mehta.

He captioned, “A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE! Honoured and extremely grateful to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr. NTR’s #Devara. We are extremely thrilled and proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema (sic).”

The makers wrote on social media: “Happy to join forces with the dynamic distributors of our country, Karan Johar and AA Films, for the North India theatrical distribution of #Devara. Looking forward to a thunderous release on October 10, 2024 (sic).”



Devara’s initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.