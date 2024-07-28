KJo on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ turning one: 'Film was a celebration of Hindi cinema'

MUMBAI: As the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marked its one-year in Hindi cinema on Sunday, actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar took the opportunity to celebrate the milestone.

Karan penned a heartfelt note for the film, expressing his gratitude and joy.

“ ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' turns one today - and I am so heppy…so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year," he wrote.

“The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I’m so honoured to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!! @ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt have my heart forever! Best Rocky and Rani ever!!! Both of them made my life and job so easy! They came…I saw and they conquered…love you both from last life…”

Karan was honoured to have directed Jaya Bachchan again, adding: “She was the most loved actor on our set! Love you so much aunty J!”

Reflecting on working with Dharmendra Deol and Shabana Azmi, he wrote: “Privileged to have directed legends @azmishabana18 ji and @aapkadharam ji. When we finished working with them, I felt like singing ‘Abhi na jao chod ke... ke dil abhi bhara nahi’ to them!”

KJo also expressed his gratitude for the rest of the cast: “The best ensemble any filmmaker could have asked for - @totaroychoudhury, @utterlychurni, @kshiteejog, Aamir, @anjalidineshanand, @namitdas, @abhinavsharma5 ... love and immense respect for all of you!”

Alia also took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

The actress shared a monochrome still featuring herself, Karan Johar, and co-star Ranveer Singh, followed by a video of herself as Rani, the character she played in the movie.

The third image showcased the entire cast and crew of the film.

Alia captioned it: “ 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' ki one year anniversary.”

Released in 2023 and directed by Karan Johar, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is a romantic drama that also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

The film marked the onscreen reunion of Dharmendra and Jaya after 48 years, having previously worked together in the 1975 film 'Sholay'.

The film explores the relationship between Rocky and Rani, who have contrasting personalities and decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married.

Regarding her upcoming projects, Alia will soon be seen in 'Jigra' with Vedang Raina, a film about a sister's love for her brother and her determination to protect him.

The actress will also star in 'Alpha', where she will play the role of a super agent.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes films such as 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', 'Pathaan', and 'Tiger 3', among many others.