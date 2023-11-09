Kim Kardashian vows to remain single

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star and actress Kim Kardashian has vowed to remain single after a lot of internal struggles over another possible marriage.

On the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Kim, 43, detailed her plans to date and possibly marry again, though she doesn’t see it happening anytime soon.

The topic came up as Kim was jetting off to Las Vegas with her hairstylist Chris Appleton and his then-fiance Lukas Gage for their wedding, according to 'People' magazine.

"So you think you've got one more wedding inside you?" Chris, 40, asked Kim, to which she responded, "I don't know, I think I go back and forth."

Referring to her state of mind upon being single, the hairstylist said: "This is the best you've ever been."

He added: "You look amazing, you're in control of everything, you have the kids down, the business down, and I don't know, I just feel like you're in a good place, happy."

Giving a candid reply, Kim said that she is "in a calm place” as of now, adding: "So maybe that's when it's good to invite energy in.”

In a confessional interview, a producer asked Kim where she was in her "two years of wanting to be single." The reality star appeared confused at first, asking, "When did I say that?" But when the producer clarified that she made the remark "probably a year" ago, Kim expressed her approval.

"OK, so I've got a year to go," she said. "I think that will be really good for me. I'm not looking, they seem to find me, but I'm not looking!"

While not on a lookout for a husband or even falling in love, Kim knows what she wants in her future partner as she had introduced a whole manifest detailing out the desired qualities she wants in her partner.

On their flight to Vegas, Kim opened up about her list to Chris and Lukas, 28, and read off some of the qualities she wanted, including "someone who calms me and drives me wild, no airing out our dirty laundry, a person who accepts you and pushes you to your highest potential."

"I do think my list is ever-evolving and growing and I won't stop until he fits every single one of those," Kim added.

Later in the episode, following Chris and Lukas's wedding, she opened up about why she still believes in love, despite being a "three-time divorcée."

"Of course, I would be the Grinch if I didn’t," she told the cameras. "It's so fun, falling in love is the most fun thing on the planet."

This isn't the first time Kim has opened up about her dating life on ‘The Kardashians’. During an episode that aired last month, the reality star discussed what dating will look like when she finds the right person in the future.

"I have age limits, guys," Kim told her friends during the October episode. "I need just a little more age-appropriate. I need someone in their 40s."

"When you're single and all your friends are married, it's like you have desperation on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone," she added in a confessional. "I'm genuinely just OK with being by myself for a minute and the right situation will come my way."