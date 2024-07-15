Kim Kardashian drops pics with newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

MUMBAI: Reality star Kim Kardashian who turned out to be a headturner with her fashion choices at the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took to her social media to drop a series of pictures from the big fat wedding. Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Kim posted photographs of herself posing in front of several elegant backdrops.

In one picture, Kim is seen with Isha Ambani, the groom's sister, as they showcased their shared joy at the celebration. She also posted another photograph of herself with the newlyweds, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Along with the pictures, Kim added a caption that read, "India has my heart." Her sister Khloe Kardashian posted a comment: "Truly you are the most beautiful girl in the world. You are flawless."

In another comment, she said, "You are everything!! I love this outfit and gems on you so so much."

Kim and her sister Khloe Kardashian attended the wedding function and the 'Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant and Radhika. Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featuring luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace. For her vidaai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance. Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The Ambani family hosted a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 marking another chapter in their lavish celebrations, with prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor gracing the occasion. For Shubh Aashirwad's look, Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make this masterpiece for the bride. Anant and Radhika's 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception took place on July 14.