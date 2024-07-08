'Kill' earns Rs 6.25 crore on its first weekend

MUMBAI: Action-thriller "Kill" has crossed the mark of Rs 6 crore and the total collection of the film on its first weekend stands at Rs 6.25 crore, makers announced on Monday.

Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles, the film has been coined as "the most violent film made out of India".

"It's been a killer weekend," read the poster shared by the makers on Instagram. The film's domestic box office collection over the three days stands at Rs 6.25 crore.

The caption of the post read, "'Kill' is taking the box office by storm day by day! Book your tickets. 'Kill' in cinemas now. Warning: This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised."

"Kill" made Rs 1.35 crore on the first day of its release, followed by Rs 2.20 crore on Saturday and an addition of Rs 2.70 crore on Sunday. The daily collection has subsequently been increasing with each day of its run in the theatres.

Released on July 5, the film is produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. It has been directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and also features Ashish Vidyarthi and Harsh Chhaya in pivotal roles.

It follows the story of Indian Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) who finds his love in Tulika (Maniktala). But, things go awry when the lovers find themselves trapped in a train taken over by Fani (Juyal) and his gang, who begin to mercilessly kill the passengers. Vidyarthi portrays the role of Lakshya's friend, who is also a commando.

"Kill" had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year where it received rave reviews. It also became the first runner-up in the People's Choice Midnight Madness Award category.

Prior to the release of the film, American filmmaker Chad Stahelski announced that he will produce the English-language remake of the film via his banner 87Eleven Entertainment for Lionsgate.