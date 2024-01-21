Kieran Culkin wants to 'shut the world off ' after 'Succession' ended

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kieran Culkin wants to focus on fatherhood following the end of 'Succession'.

"I'm really looking forward to it when I get home because the last couple weeks I haven't really been much of a parent," Kieran -- who has Wilder Wolf, two, and Kinsey Sioux, four, with his wife Jazz Charton -- told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor plans to shut himself off from the outside world for one week while he focuses on his family, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kieran said, "I'm going to turn the world off for about a week and just be a dad. 'Did you read the email?' No, I did not. (I'm doing) nothing at all, except just diapers and bath time and stuff for like a week."

The actor also revealed that he actually enjoyed himself during the writers' strike in 2023, because it allowed him to spend more time at home.

He shared, "It had been really … probably shouldn't say, I don't care… lovely for me. I'd been hiding behind it. I'm like, 'No work? Fantastic.' "

Kieran won the award for Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama at the Golden Globes for 'Succession'.

The Hollywood star recently revealed that his gong was sitting between his kids' Sesame Street stuffed animals.