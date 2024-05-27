Kiara Advani celebrates Cannes 2024 for being special for women in cinema

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani, who represented India at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, said that the 2024 edition of the prestigious event has been a special year for women in cinema, as they have been "celebrated, encouraged, and seen."

Kiara took to Instagram and shared the Vanity Fair magazine cover, posing alongside notable figures such as Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, and Salma Abu-Deif.

Captioning the image, she wrote: "A Vanity Fair moment with these wonderful women! Cannes 2024 has been a special year for women in cinema. We've been championed and celebrated, encouraged and seen."

The actress then credited Anasuya Sengupta, who became the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard segment, and Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light', which won the Grand Prix at the celebrated event.

"From witnessing two historic wins for women from India to meeting amazing women from around the world, discussing our passion and love for cinema and our role as women in the growing landscape of film; all of it has given me so much joy," she wrote.