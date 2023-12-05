Khushi Kapoor: I don't think there are rules in fashion

MUMBAI: Actress Khushi Kapoor, who is set to make her acting debut in the movie 'The Archies' has shared her go-to fashion mantra, saying she thinks there are no rules in fashion.

Khushi has emerged as an inspiration to the younger generation as she advocates a self-assured approach to personal style.

Speaking of her "go to fashion" mantra, Khushi revealed: "I don't think there are rules in fashion. I think if you look good in something and like wearing it, you should completely own it. I also feel that confidence can elevate any outfit and do whatever makes you feel good."

Known for consistently making style statements, Khushi unabashedly owns every outfit, creating a league of her own.

Her unmatched style reflects an individuality that resonates with confidence and authenticity, setting her apart in the world of fashion.

In Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', she will be portraying the iconic character of Betty Cooper.

The flick stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

The screenplay is by Reema Kagti.

The heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers.

The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India.

It will be released on Netflix on December 7.