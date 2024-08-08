'KGF' star Yash starts filming for Geetu Mohandas' 'Toxic'

NEW DELHI: "KGF" franchise star Yash on Thursday announced that his next film "Toxic" has gone on floors.

The upcoming Kannada movie will be directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for "Moothon" and "Liar's Dice".

According to a press release, shooting commenced on the action drama in Bengaluru today.

Yash, best known for his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel's superhit "KGF" film series, shared a picture with producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions from the set on X.

"The journey begins #Toxic," he captioned the photo.

Billed as "a fairy tale for grown-ups", "Toxic" is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It is eyeing a 2025 release.