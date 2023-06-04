'KGF' makers Hombale Films hail ace director Prashanth Neel on his b'day

CHENNAI: Hombale films, the production house behind 'KGF' and 'Kantara', described its leading director Prashanth Neel a very happy birthday and described him as a "madman" who transforms his scribbles into scripts that transcend borders.

Best known for helming the 'KGF' franchise, Prashanth Neel is now in the thick of 'Salaar' with Prabhas in the lead role. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

A statement issued by the company said: "A madman transformed his scribbles into scripts that transcended borders. Narratives presented in ways that hadn't yet been seen. To one such madman, we wish a very happy birthday."

In this day and age, the statement pointed out, Prashanth Neel and S.S. Rajamouli are probably two of the only and biggest pan-India content creators.

'Saalar', incidentally, is being billed as one of the biggest films of 2023, mounted a budget reported to be Rs 400 crore.

The team and technicians of 'KGF' are also behind 'Salaar', so expectations are very high about the film, which is scheduled to be released on September 28.