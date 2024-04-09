Keith Urban's lessons on love after 17 years of marriage with Nicole Kidman

WASHINGTON: At the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Keith Urban stole the spotlight not just with his musical prowess but also with a few candid revelations about his enduring romance with Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman.

The Grammy-winning artist, known for his chart-topping hits and charismatic stage presence, graciously shared snippets of wisdom from his 17-year journey alongside Kidman, offering a glimpse into their harmonious relationship to E! News.

In an exclusive chat with E! News on the prestigious event's red carpet, Keith Urban playfully sidestepped offering conventional marriage advice, emphasizing the uniqueness of every couple's bond. "If I answer that, it'll come across as advice for other married people," he coyly remarked, adding, "I have no advice for anybody." It seems Urban believes that love's melodies are best orchestrated by the hearts entwined in the relationship itself.

However, despite his reluctance to dispense guidance, Urban hinted at the importance of finding one's rhythm in love. "You guys figure out whatever works for you," he urged, acknowledging the diverse dynamics that shape each relationship. "We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different." This sentiment echoes a profound truth that amidst the cacophony of societal expectations, love's symphony is a deeply personal composition.

But amidst the enigmatic allure of Urban's advice, one element rings clear: music. The country music icon revealed that music forms an integral part of their shared life, with impromptu jam sessions being a common occurrence. "We sing around the house a lot," Urban shared, hinting at the melodic backdrop that serenades their domestic bliss. And the prospect of a musical collaboration with Kidman? Urban's response was simple yet tantalizing: "Why not?"

Nicole Kidman, equally enamoured by the musical ambience of their home, has previously expressed her joy at being married to a musician. In a candid moment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2013, Kidman illuminated the joyous resonance of music in their household.

"The great thing about being married to a musician is you have music in the house all the time," she enthused, painting a picture of morning serenades around the piano an intimate glimpse into their shared love for both melody and each other. As the curtain fell on the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's love story stood as a testament to the enduring power of music, love, and individuality a symphony of harmony that resonates far beyond the confines of fame and red carpets.