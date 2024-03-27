Keiko Nakahara joins Anupam Kher's directorial venture 'Tanvi The Great'

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, busy with his new movie 'Tanvi The Great,' has announced Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara as the director of photography (DOP) for the upcoming film.

Anupam on Wednesday took to his Instagram to share a picture with Nakahara. In the picture, both Anupam and Nakahara are dressed in black outfits. Anupam is wearing a black sweatshirt, while Nakahara opted for a black t-shirt. They are seen discussing a shot, with Anupam briefing her.

The actor wrote in the caption: "ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy and Honoured to present the #DirectorOfPhotography of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat, Ms. Keiko Nakahara from Japan. Having worked with her for almost three weeks now I can see our story beautifully turning into reality. Jai Ho."

Nakahara expressed her enthusiasm for the film's script, stating that she immediately connected with the story.

"The story's universal appeal beckoned me emotionally in a very special way. Now after being on board and working with Anupam Kher for over three weeks, I realised that as a Director, his vision also has a dimension of spontaneity that creates great momentum for our creative collaboration. And it is immensely satisfying for me to be able to capture that vision with all its energy."

Earlier, Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani joined the project. Anupam had shared a video in the recording session with the 'Naatu Naatu' composer, showcasing him doodling on his MIDI keyboard.

'Tanvi The Great' is produced under Anupam Kher Studio.

Working in Indian films for almost four decades and achieving global fame also through several international projects, veteran actor Anupam Kher has played versatile roles.

Kher will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'.

He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency' and 'Signature' in his kitty.